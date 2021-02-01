The Air France – KLM Group has been at the forefront of innovation within the airline industry for use of environmentally-friendly technologies, off-setting carbon emissions, and investing in conservation projects where endangered eco-systems are under threat from deforestation. Joining their extensive eco-portfolio to secure sustainable transport for future generations, the airlines’ client companies can now contribute to the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) program by estimating the CO₂ emissions associated with corporate trips, thereby, reducing even further the global carbon footprint.

For more than a decade the Air France – KLM group has been involved in the research and development of alternative fuels, and in 2011, the airlines powered commercial flights with renewable energies. “The launch of the Corporate SAF program is further proof of a strong commitment leading to concrete actions,” states Henri de Peyrelongue, Executive Vice President for Commercial Sales, Air France-KLM. “Our corporate customers are tomorrow’s partners in an energy transition that can be fully in line with their more eco-responsible travel policy.”

Sustainable aviation fuels can reduce CO₂ emissions up to 85% compared to fossil kerosene and are made from waste oils, forest residues and sustainably-manufactured waste. For the airlines, the use of sustainable aviation fuels does not affect food production, nor materials that harm the environment. The SAF program applies to the group’s global corporate clients, among them, those based in Latin America and similar to the scheme where non-corporate passengers can also off-set their carbon emissions when purchasing plane tickets.

Air France has hosted several climate change summit and the SAF announcement comes with confirmation that the U.S, under President Joe Biden, will rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. If green is good for the aviation industry, then it is ultimately good for the traveling public. One of the ways Air France has lowered emissions is by renovating its fleet and one of the world’s youngest. Both Air France and KLM operate a Boeing Dreamliner 787 on the Paris-Bogotá and Amsterdam-Cartagena-Bogotá routes, respectively.