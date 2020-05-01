In a Dutch tribute to Colombia’s frontline healthcare workers, the Ambassador of the Netherlands in Colombia Jeroen Roodenburg marked Labor Day by giving Colombian-grown flowers to 250 staff of El Tunal Hospital in Bogotá. The tribute was attended by the institution’s directives Dr.Luis Fernando Pineda and Dra. María Fernanda Ruiz among others. “Today, as we celebrate Labor Day, we want to pay tribute to health heroes – doctors, nurses and all healthcare personnel, who are doing such important work these days,” remarked Roodenburg.

As one of the hardest-hit economic sectors with coronavirus given closed borders around the world for flower distributors and cultivators in Colombia under quarantine, “the gesture of thanking the healthcare workers with flowers is a way to show our support for the Colombian sector,” added the Ambassador. The El Tunal hospital is among the largest in the south of Bogotá where patients from vulnerable neighborhoods are being treated for COVID-19 infection.