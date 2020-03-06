Licence plate restriction in effect for Bogotá this weekend given bad air quality

The Bogotá Mayoralty has once again declared a “yellow alert” for the city’s deteriorating air quality and announced an extended licence plate restriction this weekend for all cars and motorcycles.

The measure goes into effect on Saturday at 6:00 am until 7:30 pm for all cars with plates ending 1-3-5-7-9. On Sunday, the restriction also begins at 6:00 am, but ends 2:30 pm for cars with plates 0-2-4-6-8.

The decision to impose Pico y Placa this weekend is based on high temperatures across the city and “concentration of particle matter above normal,” claims the district’s Environment Secretariat.

The Secretariat also confirmed that forest fires blazing in the Eastern plains, Orinoquia and Amazon basins are contributing to the smog cover. Particle matter recorded during the last 48 hours at the air monitoring stations of Carvajal, Sevillana, Kennedy, Fontibón and Carrera Séptima show levels 2.5 MP higher than 35,4 mcg/cubic meter. Trucks 10 years or older face mobility restrictions this weekend from 5:00 am to 9:00 depending on their licence plates.

The mayoralty also announced that after the restriction this weekend, as of Monday and for the rest of next week, Pico y Placa will last all day for vehicle owners (6:00 am – 7:30 pm) and motorcycles, and urged residents to use environmentally friendly transport.