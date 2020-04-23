When you get to know Bogotá with its cacophony of culinary bells and whistles, one has to leave restrictive gastro “Zones” and tread the turf of locals. And this means walking, exploring a neighborhood to discover that new café, mirror-encased bakery or traditional eatery. While tourists tend to gravitate towards La Candelaria, Zona Rosa and Usaquén following a trail of guide book recommendations, in a city of enclaves, the area of Parkway– Palermo is among the most eclectic, and a destination synonymous with theatre.

Facing the green corridor between Calles 36 and 45 is Casa Ensemble founded by actress and women’s rights activist Alejandra Borrero. Casa E’s multi-complex theatre includes an Oma café on the ground floor and courtyard cocktail-lounge. The National Theatre’s Casa del Teatro National (Cra 20 No.37-54) also draws audiences with improv and experimental dance. Among the many craft-beer watering holes along Parkway is Statua Rota (Calle 40 No.21-34), a popular spot for pre-performance pints.

Parkway could also be dubbed “Bakery Row” given the many family-run establishments that cater to the sweet tooth of Bogotanos. And Parkway’s proximity to Palermo, one of the oldest hospitals in the city, could have attracted Italian immigrants, and today, there is no shortage of pizzerias to choose from. Pastelería Rommanoti on the corner of Cra 28 with Calle 37 is where you’ll find bread pilgrims hunched over hot chocolate and sugar-glazed rolls. The more austere Pastelería Toledo (Calle 45 with Cra 24) refers to itself as a “wedding bakery” with stands decked with jarring colorful cakes.