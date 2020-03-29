With 48 million Colombians quarantined in a nationwide lockdown, the numbers of the COVID-19 infections continue to rise with the Ministry of Health confirming on Sunday 702 infected patients of the virus, 297 of which are in the Bogotá.

During the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health diagnosed 94 new cases of the coronavirus, as well as confirmed four deaths for a total of 10 since the outbreak at the beginning of March. The latest victims of the disease are a 36-year old man in Cali; a 57-year old woman in Bogotá; a 73-year old man in Bogotá and 33-year old woman in Cartagena.

The departments most affected by COVID-19 are Valle del Cauca (91 cases), Antioquia (86 cases), Bolívar (37) and Atlántico (24).

No new cases were reported in the departments of Cundinamarca, Casanare, Caldas and Quindío.

There have also been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the departments that make up Colombia’s Orinoco and Amazon regions: Amazonas, Putumayo, Guaviare, Guainía, Vaupés, and Caquetá.

According to the INS bulletin, the latest patients of COVID-19 recently traveled to Turkey, Mexico, Spain, Belgium, Panama, France and United States. Of 94 new cases, five are receiving medical treatment in hospitals, the other 89 are in their homes.