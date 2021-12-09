Night Bike Ride and concerts highlight Bogotá’s Christmas agenda

Thousands of cyclists, pedestrians and revelers will take to streets of Bogotá this evening as part of what has become an annual tradition of the start of the Christmas season, the Night Bicycle Ride – Ciclovía Nocturna.

The event kicks-off at 6:00 pm with 97 km of designated bike lanes connecting city landmarks with Christmas lights displays and trails. The Night Bike Ride coincides with shops extending their open hours until midnight. For travelers heading to the airport, give yourselves extra time as many of Bogotá’s main roads will have reduced lanes for vehicles, among them, large sections of Avenida las Américas, Boyacá, NQS and Cras 7, 15, 116 and 127.

On Saturday 11, the District’s Institute of Recreation and Sports (IDRD) will host the 5K run, also starting at 6:00 pm until midnight, and which covers a race course between the Events Plaza at Parque Simón Bolívar and El Salitre Sports complex. All persons age 18 and over can participate in the marathon, and runners will be divided into different age groups with Master A (40 – 49) and Master B (50 and older). Along the course 5 stages will present music by local DJs.

The Bogotá Planetarium (Calle 26B No.5-93) from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm will put on a laser show to the music of AC/DC, Queen and Metallica. The planetarium also has an extensive program for children, and that includes laser shows to the best Disney soundtracks.

Bogotá’s Botanical Gardens José Celestino Mutis offers visitors an impressive lights display called “Pacificanto: The sea begins here”, based on a Christmas story and inspired by the natural wonders of the Colombian Pacific.

As most of the events are outdoors, showing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination card is not required, however, the Mayoralty advises all those participating in the Ciclovía Nocturna, Bogotá Viva 5K marathon, free concerts and extended shopping hours, to maintain social distancing and wear obligatory face masks.