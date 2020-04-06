Bogotá’s churches closed with coronavirus, but “English spoken” will resume

Outside of the weekly English Mass, Father John is available to provide spiritual guidance or Confession upon request. If you would like more information about English masses at Las Aguas, send an email to: parroquiadelasaguas@gmail.com and ask for Father John.

Nuestra Señora de Lourdes

The beautiful Nuestra Señora de Lourdes church is one of the best-known landmarks in Bogotá and has a little-known secret: English masses every Sunday at 11 a.m. Not in the main sanctuary though, but on the Calle 63A side of the church. The English masses are held in the oratory. It’s generally a small group, says Father Juan Carlos Osorio. “Between 15 and 34,” he said. “The largest group was 34. We almost didn’t have enough room.”

Father Juan Carlos, a Colombian, has been leading English masses at Lourdes since September of 2016, and performs weddings in English on request. He says attendees have come from many different countries, including India and the Philippines.

English Masses at Lourdes, like at Las Aguas, include song sheets and pianist accompanying the congregation. “I’m glad there’s a piano today,” said Steve Stoup, who attends with his wife, Paz Regina Ortíz. “It can be hard to sing without music.”

Stoup grew up Methodist in the U.S, but “was awful at it,” he says, laughing. He wasn’t religious until the age of 63 when he converted to his wife’s faith, Catholicism. They attend English Masses so Ortiz can practice her English. Alejandro Méndez, a Colombian music teacher, also attends to practice his English. His wife lived in the States for over twenty years, and he and his family plan to move there soon, so he wants to be able to speak well enough to work there.

“My favorite part of attending here is that I can meet different people Sunday to Sunday,” said Méndez. After the service, there is always a coffee-and-crackers hour to practice English and Spanish. www.basilicalourdesbogota.com.