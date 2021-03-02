Bogotá has been welcomed by the London-based CoST Infrastructure Transparency Initiative as its new member given the district government’s strong commitment to heighten infrastructure transparency and accountability for several high-value projects. By establishing a dialogue between civil society and private enterprise for initiatives that are sustainable, and contribute to improved quality of life for the capital’s nine million residents, as a CoST member, Bogotá will be able to build on existing policies and legal requirements that mandate disclosure on public expenditures.

Among the high-value projects that Bogotá will submit to CoST is the construction of the first overland line of the Metro de Bogotá, as well as investments in the health sector totaling more than US$7.3 billion.

As a candidate for the second most important political seat in the country, Claudia López ran a campaign based on anti-corruption and social inclusion. Her election victory in 2019, with a mandate of more than 1.1 million votes, helped consolidate among Bogotanos the importance of oversight.

The district’s General Secretariat received the official letter confirming the city’s acceptance in the CoST Infrastructure Transparency Initiative and joins representatives from 19 countries within the prestigious organization. “Bogotá will initially publish information on eight projects: First Line of the Metro, Environmental Corridor of Carrera Séptima, Troncal de Transmilenio along Av. 68, Canoas Wastewater Treatment Plant, roads for recovery and construction of the Usme, Bosa and Nuevo San Juan de Dios hospitals, with investments of COP$26.5 billion,” stated the Mayoralty’s Secretary-General Margarita Barraquer Sourdis.

The relationship between Bogotá and CoST was established by Mayoress Claudia López in the Transparency Decree issued in August 2020. Barraquer also highlighted that the membership attracts a greater flow of direct foreign investment to Bogotá’s infrastructure sector – which in turn – translates into greater employment opportunities. As part of the new commitments, the General Secretariat will initiate a series of events and workgroups with trade unionists, business leaders, academia and other representatives of Bogotá’s increasingly pluralistic society to explain the scope and importance of being in CoST.