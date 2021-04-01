Colombia registered on Wednesday the highest number of COVID-19 infections in almost two months – with 8,646 cases – confirming a new upward trend of the pandemic in the country, according to data released from the Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, as the National Vaccination Plan continues to advance, and on the same day, 156,476 doses were administered for a cumulative total of 2,121,530. Another batch of 100,000 Pfizer vaccines also arrived in the country on Wednesday part of the government’s bilateral negotiation with the U.S pharmaceutical company.

With Wednesday’s numbers, the country reached 2,406,377 infections, while the number of deaths also increased an additional 167, putting the new national total at 63,422. There are currently 49,185 active cases in the country and 2,285,515 patients have recovered – or 95% of all coronavirus cases.

The cities and departments that registered the highest per-day increases are Antioquia (2,574), followed by Atlántico (2,098), Bogotá (1,561), Valle del Cauca (684), Magdalena (342), Caldas (227), Córdoba (136), Cesar (130), Bolívar (105), La Guajira (102) and Santander (100).

Faced with an imminent third peak, Bogotá will install an additional 165 ICUs every week in the private and public hospital system to attend to critical patients. The announcement by Mayor Claudia López came as Bogotá is accelerating vaccinations to “full speed” after having a target of immunization of 50% of all residents aged 70 and older. “Vaccination coverage is advancing well, better than expected,” remarked Jerson Flórez of healthcare provider EPS Sanitas. “Vaccination stations will remain open during all of Holy Week in accordance with the district’s directives,” he added. “What we are witnessing in Brazil and Chile is that we can’t let our guard down,” emphasized Mayor López, adding that “even those who have been vaccinated must continue to wear face masks and social distance.”