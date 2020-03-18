The Mayor of Bogotá Claudia López has announced the stringent measures for the “quarantine simulation” that would start Friday, March 20, and end Monday, March 23.

“Although we remain on alert, we have to start preparing the situation when we all have to stay home. That is why we are going to do #BogotaSeQuedaEnCasa and mandatory simulation that will be decreed by the district on Thursday.

With the city under a “yellow alert” since the first outbreaks of coronavirus in the city were confirmed last week by the Ministry of Health, Mayor López’s simulation aims to guarantee the health, care, and protection of all Bogotanos.

The simulation would officially start Friday morning at 12:00 am and end Monday night at 11:59 pm, however, on Wednesday, the Ministery of Interior challenged López’s initiative claiming that all “quarantines” or curfews must be approved by the Presidency.

López claims that she coordinated directly with President Iván Duque and receiving funds for the simulation. The decision to go ahead with the drill will be determined on a decision between mayors, governors and the Executive on Thursday morning.

Here are the rules:

One member per household can take the family pet for a walk, maximum 20 minutes.

One member of each family nucleus can purchase food and essential supplies in supermarkets and pharmacies.

Taxis can only operate if called on a phone or by App.

All private vehicles, motorbikes, bikes, scooters are banned from circulating on city roads.

The sale of alcoholic beverages in commercial establishments will be restricted.

Persons who violate any of the rules face fines or arrest.

Who is exempt?

Food distribution personnel as well as pharmaceutical staff and first responders.

Members of institutional home care for the elderly, minors, dependents,

sick, disabled people or vulnerable people.



All members of the country’s security forces.



Journalists accredited to news organizations.

Civil Defense, Red Cross and Fire Department.



TransMilenio and SITP operators.

Airport operational and administrative staffers.

Why enact a simulation?

To reduce demand on the city’s health system.

Expand ICU capacity in city hospitals.

Increase early warning of COVID-19 among the population and strengthen home hospitalization programs.

Reduce visits to hospitalized persons (one companion per visit).

Coordinate joint purchases of material needed for healthcare professionals.

Guarantee provisions of the educational system, including food programs and modification of the school calendar in Bogotá.

Activate food kitchens for the most vulnerable.

Closures

Cancelation of the Sunday bike path – Ciclovía – to channel the necessary resources to the bike path during the week.

Closure of all cultural facilities: libraries, museums, Cinemateca de Bogotá, Planetario, Media Torta and Jorge Eliecer Gaitán Theater.

The shrine of Monserrate is closed and so too the path.

All private and public pools will close.

Access to metropolitan parks will be restricted.