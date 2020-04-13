The iconic statue of Christ the Redeemer that towers over Rio de Janeiro was illuminated on Easter Sunday in tribute to doctors and healthcare workers around the world who are putting their lives in danger with the coronavirus pandemic. Images of frontline medical staff were beamed at the 38-meter tall monument including messages in various languages to “Stay at Home.”

Archbishop of Rio de Janeiro Dom Orani Tempesta gave mass at the base of the statue as Brazil confirmed 22,700 cases of COVID-19 – the highest of a South American nation. The country has also reported 1,270 deaths from the virus.