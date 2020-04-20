Like almost every major city across South America, Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires remains under a preventive compulsory isolation order with facemasks obligatory for all citizens when circulating on the street or in public transport. The government of President Alberto Fernández announced the easing of certain restrictions as of Sunday, April 26, a day earlier than the Colombian lockdown is to be modified by President Iván Duque.
Big Picture: Buenos Aires wildlife under quarantine
Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni