Photograph by Mike Evans

Just when you’re feeling locked-in with the lockdown, this stunning photograph by Mike Evans of the Colombian Amazon will let you imagine that you’re floating on along the majestic river as a tropical rainstorm approaches. During an expedition to spot pink river dolphins near Mocagua, a small community located between Leticia, capital of Amazonas, and Puerto Nariño, Evans shares this image of one of the country’s most unique destinations and where the absence of tourists these last months with the nationwide quarantine has surely given nature a much-needed chance to flourish.